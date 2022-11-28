Mock survival training for captured Defence recruits will be examined in Wagga during the latest hearings for the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide.
The inquiry's eighth public hearings are focused on training and recruitment schools.
Senior Counsel Assisting Kevin Connor said the inquiry would hear evidence regarding a Conduct After Capture course that subjects trainees to mock interrogation for extended periods.
"The Commission is interested in the physical and psychological risks of this training and Defence's management of the course to mitigate any adverse impact on trainees," Mr Connor said.
We realised what we were doing was not right and then we've moved forward significantly in the last 25 years.- Wing Commander Darren Dolan on not breaking down RAAF recruits
Wing Commander with the No. 1 Recruit Training Unit, RAAF Base Wagga Darren Dolan spoke on behalf of the Wagga training school on Monday.
On the stand, Commander Dolan described the training of RAAF members in centres like Wagga's as "foundational".
"That's where the attitudes, behaviours, opinions [are formed]," Commander Dolan said.
The RAAF commander said he couldn't think of a more important factor in the career of service men and women. "It's where the journey starts," he said.
Commander Dolan, whose base was visited by the Commission this week, refuted the notion that one of the intentions of training recruits is to "break down individuality".
He said the idea of breaking down a recruit to build them back up was left behind years ago.
"We realised what we were doing was not right and then we've moved forward significantly in the last 25 years," Commander Dolan said.
Commander Dolan also said recruits under his command can freely and safely report matters concerning the welfare of colleagues.
"If at any stage morning, noon and night ... if they've got any concerns for the physical and mental health and welfare of a fellow student, they can speak up at any point in time," he said.
This contradicts the experience of James Geercke, who spoke earlier in the day about his time as an Australian Defence Force Academy recruit between 2009-2011, which he said fostered an environment of silence.
