People are rallying around a young Riverina father following an horrific car crash near Boree Creek last week.
Cooper Maher, 23, was ejected through the windscreen of the vehicle during the crash on Friday and suffered several skull fractures, bleeding on the brain, severe knee injuries and a partially collapsed lung.
He had rolled a vehicle on Strontian Road at Boree Creek, near Boundary Road, and was found by another motorist about 11pm.
His family have been by his side since the incident, with Mr Maher flown to hospital in Canberra for treatment in a critical condition.
His sister Chelsea Maher said the Murray Magpies footballer had been supported by the community after the incident.
"We all have received so much love and kind words from a lot of great people," she said.
"Our community always comes together when in need.
"He has lots of us by his side in Canberra.
"We have a massive family."
The 23-year-old has played two seasons for the Magpies and works for a Border roofing company.
He moved from Narrandera to Albury three years ago.
"He's a boy with a strong head and a big heart who still is worried about everyone else around him regardless of what's happening with him right now," his sister said.
"He is a boy with a big love for the footy field too and love for his Murray Magpies who have also expressed their love & support for him."
Club president Ted Miller said it was shocking to wake up to the news on Saturday morning.
"I've spoken to a few people in the club and they're devastated by what's happened," he said.
"We're just hoping and praying that he gets through it okay.
"I can't imagine what his family is going through."
The GoFundMe page aims to raise $5000 and has so far generated $1700.
