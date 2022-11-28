What career paths are available post-MBA? A graduate's guide

Completing an MBA may be invaluable to your future career prospects. Picture by Shutterstock

Have you recently completed a Masters of Business Administration (MBA), and are unsure of your next steps?



Sometimes, the pressures of study can derail our attempts to connect our careers with our studies, and as such, we have to explore the potential career options on our own terms.



The wonderful thing about completing your MBA online is that it's also a gateway to the litany of career options that are available to graduates. Let's explore why completing an MBA may be invaluable to your future career prospects, and some of the potential career paths that are available for graduates.

The skills of a business professional

The first, important thing to consider is that an MBA doesn't just hand you a spreadsheet and tell you to interpret it.



An MBA teaches a broad range of skills that can be applied in a professional situation. For example, an MBA graduate will have acquired some of the following professional skills:



Professional writing and listening skills, enable the professional to understand organisational relationships, and the way that they engage and relate to stakeholders both internal and external.

Project management capabilities, enabling a professional with the ability to lead and manage projects.

A range of different leadership styles and applications. This is important for business leaders who wish to truly understand the vision of a business, or apply their learning to projects that may involve stakeholders in both domestic and international environments.

Being able to understand and apply these skills can enable MBA professionals to leap into a variety of business-related careers, and associated roles.



Let's explore some of the career opportunities that MBA professionals may wish to pursue.

The Entrepreneur

For example, one of the potential career paths of an MBA professional is to simply go out and start your own business. In fact, there's a large number of graduates that use domain expertise, in combination with their MBA to start their own businesses, both domestically and abroad.



One such success story is The Gospel Distillery, founded by Andrew Fitzgerald and his business partner. With seventeen years of experience in mining operations and project management, Andrew wanted to change fields.



Pursuing an MBA provided him with the skills to launch the distillery business in 2019. Now offered to thousands of stockists nationwide, it's an example of how the MBA can be a powerful qualification with the right set of enthusiasm and drive.

The Consultant

An MBA professional doesn't specifically have to start a business, though. Holding an MBA can be particularly valuable in the field of consulting, where demonstrating your skills and experience can be vital in attracting new talent.



Those with an MBA qualification may find that is a great way to prove your professional experience to your clientele, and recognition of this may in fact help attract new clients.

The Account Executive

An MBA graduate doesn't simply have to lead their own business, though. In fact, the role of the account executive can be a way to work on sales roles, such as discovering new clients, retaining existing customers, and finding ways to improve financial turnover for the business.



MBA graduates are highly valuable to a business, as the communication skills learned can help enhance your sales role, potentially leading to bigger or better opportunities.

The Business Leader

An MBA has a broad range of career options. Fortunately, in a business, there's always a wide range of managerial positions that may need to be filled - from operations to product and sales, an MBA can enable graduates to become leaders in the workplace.



Having an MBA can equip you with the skills that you need to make the most of your chosen profession.



For example, Ahmed Fahour completed an MBA in 1993 and used the skills acquired in leadership roles with major Australian organisations such as Australia Post and Latitude Financial.



There are plenty of options available for the eager MBA graduate. By first acquiring the skills in the MBA, there's the potential to transition into a variety of roles across business and abroad.

