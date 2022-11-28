More than $1.6 million in funds has been allocated by the NSW Government to Riverina councils for roads needing urgent pothole repairs.
Wagga City Council has been allocated $793,152.34 in funds through the NSW Government's Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round.
Lockhart Shire Council has also been allocated $457,066.18 and the Snowy Valleys Council has been allocated $410,037.47.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said 94 regional councils applied for funding and all had been approved for grants.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Duty MLC for WaggaWes Fang said the funds given to the Riverina councils will help them cover the extra costs and workload pressures following this year's unprecedented rain and storms.
"These grants are a rapid injection of cash to help councils get on with the job of repairing potholes to get us through the wet summer ahead," Mr Fang said.
"This funding is in addition to the ongoing investment in a stronger road network through Fixing Local Roads, Fixing Country Roads and Fixing Country Bridges."
Mr Farraway said this will help councils repair their most damaged roads, improving safety and reducing wear and tear on vehicles.
The NSW road network is more than 180,000 kilometres long, with local councils currently responsible for maintaining well in excess of 85 per cent of it, including regional and local roads.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.