Jake Scott has continued on with his great form with the bat hitting an unbeaten 148 in Penrith's win against Sydney University in the Poidevin-Gray Shield competition in Sydney.
Scott carried the side as Penrith finished at 6-276 from their 50 overs with him admitting that it was a strange innings for him.
"It was a weird for me," Scott said.
"I didn't really feel in at any time and it was pretty hard to get myself in early.
"I was in first over, so I had a lot of time to get myself in and just went from there and put on a big total, so it was good."
It was Scott's second consecutive century after also raising the bat after scoring 102 against Randwick-Petersham while playing in Penrith's third grade side.
Scott said it has been good to find some form, with his recent performances coming after a lot of hard work leading up to the season.
"Obviously all the hard work is starting to pay off which is a good sign," he said.
"I just need to continue that hard work for the rest of this season and hopefully even more results will come like that."
The win was also Penrith's first win in the PG Shield competition with them restricting Sydney University to 6-201 in response.
"That was one of our big focuses these last two games of the season," he said.
"There is still a lot of pride left on the line for us, so we are just talking about getting wins these last two games."
Scott has enjoyed the challenge of playing in Sydney, with him getting the call up to playing second grade this coming weekend.
"It's really good standard wise," he said.
"The wickets are a lot different, you can tell it's definitely a batsman game on some wickets and some it is definitely bowlers."
Scott has also recently been named in the NSW Country side set to head to the U19s National Championships in Adelaide next month with him excited ahead of the opportunity.
