Jake Scott has continued to shine with the bat, hitting his second consecutive for Penrith and leading his side to victory against Sydney University

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated November 28 2022 - 7:07pm, first published 6:00pm
Jake Scott has been in fine form in recent weeks after raising the bat after a second consecutive century.

Jake Scott has continued on with his great form with the bat hitting an unbeaten 148 in Penrith's win against Sydney University in the Poidevin-Gray Shield competition in Sydney.

