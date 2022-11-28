The Daily Advertiser

Allegedly drunk driver leads police on pursuit from Murrumbateman to Wagga

By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 28 2022 - 4:36pm, first published 1:30pm
A man has been arrested after leading police on a pursuit from the ACT to Wagga. File picture

A man accused of stealing beer, drinking while driving and leading police on a 170km pursuit has been charged after allegedly skipping the fuel bill at a Wagga service station.

