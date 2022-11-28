A man accused of stealing beer, drinking while driving and leading police on a 170km pursuit has been charged after allegedly skipping the fuel bill at a Wagga service station.
At about 6.30pm on Sunday a man entered a grocery store on East Street at Murrumbateman, and allegedly stole a case of beer before leaving in a Mercedes C180 Coupe.
Police were notified, and a short time later, officers attached to The Hume Highway Patrol observed the vehicle travelling south on the Hume Highway at Yass.
Officers initiated a pursuit after the driver failed to stop when signalled to do so.
It will be alleged he was stopped after failing to pay for fuel at a nearby service station.
The 55-year-old man was arrested and allegedly returned a positive roadside breath test.
He was taken to Wagga Police Station where he was subject to a secondary breath analysis reading, allegedly returning a reading of 0.040.
He was charged with eight offences:
The man was refused bail to appear in Wagga Local Court today.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
