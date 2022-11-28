A victory at COP27, but also some major failures

One victory at COP27, but also major failures. The good news is that the CO27 conference produced a global fund for "loss and damage". It refers to a scheme for financial assistance to poor nations stricken by climate disaster.
The loss and damage agreement was very hard-won, finally being achieved after a marathon 40-hour negotiation in extra time, meaning an additional day had to be added to the conference.
Quite rightly, this has been hailed as a potential turning point, in that it finally acknowledges the vast inequities of the climate crisis. Many poorer nations are bearing the cost of climate change caused by the carbon emissions of the wealthier nations, which were the first to burn coal and use oil for both transport and energy production.
"Most analysts have been quick to point out there's still a lot yet to clarify in terms of donors, recipients or rules of accessing this fund. It's not clear where funds will actually come from, or whether countries such as China will contribute. These and other details are yet to be agreed," Matt McDonald wrote in The Conversation.
Loss and damage aside, it's not good news. The pact's language on phasing out fossil fuels was described as "weak". There were hopes COP27 would also lead to new commitments on emissions reduction, renewed commitments for the transfer of resources to the developing world, and strong signals for a transition away from fossil fuels.
The Guardian Australia's environmental editor Damian Carrington wrote that "the 1.5C climate goal died at COP27".
Does that mean giving up? Not necessarily. The 1.5C target, beyond which the most disastrous climate impacts lie, is not yet physically impossible to meet.
To achieve it, global carbon emissions must be reduced by 50 per cent by 2030. Yet record levels of pollution are still being pumped into the atmosphere.
Australia's Labor government only aims for a 43 per cent reduction, so we are not anywhere near playing our part in making 1.5C achievable.
"There is clearly a policy gap in Australia that is allowing fossil fuel companies to continue expanding and developing new fossil fuel projects," Will van de Pol, of activist investor group Market Forces, said.
As The Post noted: "Australia has been criticised for holding firm to fossil fuels". Without noting the irony, The Sydney Morning Herald wrote that we "signed non-binding deals to cut methane emissions, back clean shipping and accelerate offshore wind farms". Behind closed doors at the summit, the fossil fuel states forced other countries to fight tooth and nail merely to preserve the inadequate status quo.
So, what now? It remains imperative to get off coal, oil and gas as rapidly as possible. Every tonne of carbon that remains in the ground means less harm to lives and livelihoods.
Can the UN climate talks deliver in the necessary time frame? It does not look that way. It is too easy for the fossil fuel states to hold the consensus-based negotiations to ransom, threatening to blow up the whole thing if their black gold is so much as mentioned by name. There were more fossil fuel lobbyists at COP27 than delegates from the Pacific islands.
Instead, the fossil fuel industry and its unconscionable expansion plans will need to be fought elsewhere. The global oil and gas industry has raked in an average equivalent profit of $1 trillion a year for the last 50 years by exploiting a natural resource that belongs to citizens. Imagine redirecting that financial firepower at decarbonising the world.
The fossil fuel industry can also be fought on the streets, in peaceful protest, and on the lands being despoiled by their expansion.
A fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty would provide a transparent way to keep remaining coal, oil and gas reserves untouched. Even a tobacco-style ban on fossil fuel advertising would help.
As COP27 closed, Kathy Jetnil-Kijiner, poet and climate envoy for the Marshall Islands, said: "I wish we had got fossil fuel phase-out. But we've shown with the loss and damage fund that we can do the impossible. So we know we can come back to COP28 next year and get rid of fossil fuels once and for all."
I hope she is right. I worry that she is wrong.
