Charming family living in Gobbagombalin

BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
With its striking street appeal, this home offers the pinnacle of modern living, with stunning high ceilings, top-quality finishes and a beautiful open-and-free-flowing floor plan.
Comprising five bedrooms, main with walk-in and an ensuite that is enough to make anyone envious and built-ins to the other four.
The designer kitchen offers stainless-steel appliances, stone benches, two pack cabinetry and huge cupboard space.
Ducted gas heating and evaporative cooling throughout will ensure you are comfortable in whatever the weather Wagga brings.
"With two expansive living areas as well as an impressive outdoor dining area with in-built barbecue and outdoor fireplace make this an ideal family home," selling agent Ryan Smith said.
There's also a double garage with rear-yard access.
This home has been built to the highest of standards with no compromise on relaxed-family living.
"This stylish-contemporary home will set you apart from the crowd," Ryan said.
"To fully appreciate the contemporary design, quality and charm of this residence you will need to walk through and soak it all in."
In the thriving Gobbagombalin Estate, it is only minutes to Charles Sturt University and the new primary school and a short drive into Wagga's central business district.
