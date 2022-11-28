A Wagga GP has received national recognition for his services to his patients and medical education at the weekend.
Associate Professor Ayman Shenouda was awarded the Royal Australian College of General Practitioner's (RACGP) Rose-Hunt award for outstanding individual patient care, commitment to RACGP and medical education.
It's the most prestigious award given by the organisation.
"It's the greatest honour to receive an award of this high standard," he said.
"I'm honoured to be receiving it and I'm also humbled because my name will be added to [a list of] great GPs that have inspired myself and generations of doctors."
The Glenrock Country Practice owner and GP has been working with the RACGP for more than 20 years.
Among his achievements, Assoc Prof Shenouda was a member of the organisation's rural council for more than 15 years, spending time as the chair, vice president and president and is a member of RACGP NSW and ACT.
He was also involved in the development of the rural generalist pathway program and the implementation of the single-employer model to attract more doctors to complete GP training in rural and regional areas.
"For me it's all about rural, it's about increasing doctors in rural areas, it's giving the doctors we get a robust training that will make them feel safe," Assoc Prof Shenouda said.
"Now, it's in the implementation stage, so hopefully I will be contributing to how it will happen."
RACGP president Dr Nicole Higgins said Assoc Prof Shenouda has been a "vocal advocate" for rural communities.
"The community of Wagga should be very proud of Ayman," she said.
"He's gone around the country standing up for rural doctors in rural communities and overseas trained doctors. He's worked incredibly hard."
Earlier this year, Assoc Prof Shenouda was appointed to the new advisory committee to the NSW Minister for Regional Health.
The Rose-Hunt award was gifted to RACGP by the Royal College of General Practitioners in the UK, and was first awarded to Dr WA Conolly in 1974.
Other recipients include NSW Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd AM and Emeritus Professor John Murtagh AO.
In his acceptance speech Assoc Prof Shenouda thanked his wife Dr Samiha Azab for her continuous support.
