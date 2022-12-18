As with every year, 2022 seemed to fly past us all, with COVID-19 restrictions finally eased, the sporting landscape finally started to look like its old self again.
With winter seasons well and truly finished, and summer seasons breaking for Christmas, we're looking back on the stories that caught your attention on www.dailyadvertiser.com.au this year.
The year started with an onslaught of winter sport signings and player movements, while clubs fought to find their feet ahead of what they hoped would be the first uninterrupted year of sport in two years.
In Group Nine, South City faced a mass exodus, as Mitch Bennett joined a growing contingent of ex-Bulls players.
Moving to crosstown rivals Wagga Brothers, the premiership player said he was after a "new challenge" when entering the side on the back of their win-less 2021 season.
And challenged he was, with the Bulls winning just one game all season. Also joining Bennett at the Brothers was Aaron Wynne, Liam Carey, and Connor McCauley, while Nathan Rose, Latrell Siegwalt, Daniel Foley and Pat Guthrie all left the club.
While the Brothers were reaping the benefits of Bulls walk-outs, Junee was struggling to rally the troops.
A small preseason training contingent left much to be desired, but Junee president David Holt thought the club was well placed to get their first grade side back up and running.
With many still on holidays and NSW Health restrictions requiring COVID-positive people to isolate, Holt was confident that numbers would continue to rise.
Coach Damion Fraser was one person in isolation for the first run after he signed on to lead the side this year.
The start was slow and they never picked up speed, with the club once again withdrawing from the first grade competition after forfeiting the first two rounds.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
One of Wagga Tigers most loyal supporters, Peter 'Pebbles' Power passed away in mid-January after a three-year battle with cancer.
Tributes flowed for the much loved club member and stock agent, who played 309 games at the Tigers, racking up four first grade premiership wins and three best and fairest medals.
Power was one of four members to have been issued a Knight of the Tiger award, for outstanding service to the club without receiving a cent payment for his efforts.
Power enjoyed a short stint at Essendon before returning home to Wagga Tigers where he became renown for his ability to read the play and pinpoint disposals.
Football factory Turvey Park topped the list twice in January following a myriad of signings, including the retention of Josh Ashcroft despite his move to Wollongong.
The club worked overtime to secure Corey Baxter, Callum Dooley, Jesse Margosis, Liam Shallies, Tim Doyle, Andrew Emery, and Alex Smith as new faces around the kennel.
Ashcroft entered the 2022 season hopeful his role as 'Mr Fix It' was behind him thanks to the club's strong recruitment drive.
After finishing sixth on the Riverina League ladder in 2021, Turvey Park was in desperate need of size after their weakness was exploited by rival clubs.
Coach Michael Mazzocchi was confident the side's signings didn't just improve their list, but offset their losses, including the retired Mitch Ward and youngster Billy Glanvill.
Dooley would go on to have a stellar first year with the club, taking out the first grade best and fairest count in his first playing season since 2019.
With COVID-19 restrictions preventing the 2021 minor premiers Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong from going all the way last year, coach Sam Martyn was backing his side into the 2022 season.
Securing depth-proving players Jeremy Piercy (East Wagga), Dylan Cook (The Rock-Yerong Creek), and Jackson Casley (North Wagga) was enough for Martyn to feel good ahead of round one, saying he sees no need to secure a "big fish" signing to get the job done.
Meanwhile, ready for state-level football but with unfinished business at home, Matt Hamblin chose to stay with the Lions.
Martyn said he felt the then 19-year-old was ready for the next level of football in 2022, and that he would need to focus on ensuring Hamblin continued to grow as a player throughout the season.
It was a fast and hot start to the year and with World Cups, Commonwealth Games, and national championships adding to the regular local sport fixtures.
As 2023 fast approaches, join us as we recount month-by-month the stories that caught your attention throughout the year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.