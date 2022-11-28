A rescue chopper is en route to a single-vehicle car crash west of Wagga where a woman has been injured.
Emergency service were called to Boree Creek Road at Boree Creek shortly after 11am following reports of a single-vehicle crash.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics are tending to a woman in her 50s after her vehicle ran off the road and into a tree.
A Fire and Rescue NSW crew is on its way from Lockhart to the scene for rescue purposes, though it is not confirmed if the woman has been freed from the car.
Police are also on scene.
Motorists are asked to take caution when travelling in the area as emergency services are still arriving on scene.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
