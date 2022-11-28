Police have extinguished a deliberate blaze before it could take hold of a home containing a mother and her three children, including a six-month-old baby.
Officers were called to Jacinta Fox's Springdale Heights home about 10.30pm on Thursday after she made a frantic Triple-0 call.
Two neighbours had allegedly attended her home and tried to raise the occupants.
They allegedly splashed petrol or a similar accelerant on a door at the Glenelg Street property, and sparked a fire.
Ms Fox said one of the women had twice yelled out "get your f---ing kids out of the house unless you want them to get burnt" before the blaze.
Police attended within about five minutes of the emergency call and extinguished the fire.
The two women, aged 40 and 46, were arrested a short time later.
The pair - Jodie Melissa Brunton and Jeanette Browney - were both charged with destroying or damaging property with intent to endanger life and destroying property in company using fire.
Both were refused bail in Albury Local Court on Friday.
I was panicking, telling the woman I needed the police and fire brigade here right now- Jacinta Fox
Ms Fox said it was hard to think about what had happened.
She was alerted by yelling and banging before the incident.
"I jumped on Triple-0 because I could smell petrol," she said.
"I went upstairs while on the phone with the Triple-0 lady, I was looking from my son's bedroom window."
Ms Fox said she became highly concerned after spotting flames.
"That's when I was panicking, telling the woman I needed the police and fire brigade here right now.
"The police ended up arriving on scene, they put it out with a handheld fire extinguisher."
Ms Fox was scared the fire was going to spread.
"Thank god the police showed up within five minutes," she said.
"I'm still processing what happened last night, it's a bit hard for me to think."
The incident was captured on surveillance cameras.
Her seven-year-old awoke during the ordeal, and she said he "started freaking out".
"I had a female police officer who came who was really helpful, she talked to him and helped him settle down," she said.
The pair will return to court on January 17.
