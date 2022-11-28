The Daily Advertiser

Balranald man missing in floodwaters last seen near swing bridge: Police

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated November 28 2022 - 4:52pm, first published 4:45pm
There have been no updates in the search for a missing Balranald man feared swept away in floodwaters. File picture

A missing teenager believed to have been swept away by floodwaters was reportedly last seen near the Balranald swing bridge over the Murrumbidgee River.

