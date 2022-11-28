The Daily Advertiser
Court

Harwant Singh fined $750 and will repay victim after being convicted of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception

By The Area News
Updated December 1 2022 - 6:25pm, first published November 29 2022 - 7:30am
'Predatory' Facebook Marketplace scammer convicted in court

A Griffith man has been fined $750 for trying to deceive someone trying to buy a freezer on social media.

Local News

