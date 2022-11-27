A man has been taken to hospital after a two-truck collision on the Hume Highway in the early morning hours.
Emergency services were called to the Hume Highway at Tarcutta following reports of a truck crash approaching the Sturt Highway, east of Wagga, at about 6.25am on Monday.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The man was transported to Wagga Base Hospital a short time later with lacerations and a potential leg injury.
Motorists are advised to take extra caution when travelling in the area as traffic is built up due to the crash.
Southbound traffic remains affected as services continue working to clear the scene.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.