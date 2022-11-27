The Daily Advertiser

Balranald man missing in Murrumbidgee River flood, parts of community told to prepare to isolate

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated November 27 2022 - 8:31pm, first published 6:40pm
A 19-year-old Balranald man is believed to have been swept away by floodwater. Picture from file

A multi-agency search for a teenager believed swept away in floodwaters in the western Riverina will resume on Monday morning.

Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

