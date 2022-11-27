A multi-agency search for a teenager believed swept away in floodwaters in the western Riverina will resume on Monday morning.
Emergency services were called to River Street in Balranald around 11.30am on Saturday after receiving reports a 19-year-old man had been caught up the Murrumbidgee River floodwater.
A search for the man, a Balranald local, commenced with officers from the Barrer Police District, Marine Rescue, Rural Fire Service and State Emergency Service joining the effort.
That has so far proved fruitless and was suspended on Sunday, NSW Police said.
The rescue effort will resume at 7am on Monday.
Sections of Balranald community were yesterday issued a prepare to isolate warning ahead of predicted major flooding and a peak some time from next weekend.
The Murrumbidgee River was in major flood and steady at 7.33m at the Balranald Weir at 6pm on Sunday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
It is expected to peak near 7.4m from December 3.
Those on The Rocks Road, and on Island Road outside the levee are could be cut off and should be prepared for isolation, the SES said yesterday.
"You should monitor the situation and prepare to be isolated by floodwater," the SES said.
"Consider the effects isolation will have on family, work and educational commitments."
The SES expects that Island Road outside the levee will be cut, and other low-lying roads, culverts and causeways are expected to flood.
