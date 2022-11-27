The Daily Advertiser

Riverina has narrowly missed out on qualifying for the Country Championships final after going down to Western by 60-runs in their final pool game

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
November 27 2022 - 6:00pm
Hamish Starr had a stellar campaign finishing with six wickets including picking up figures of 3-36 against ACT. Picture by Les Smith

A fantastic campaign at the Country Championships has come to a bitter end for Riverina following a 60-run loss to Western on Sunday.

