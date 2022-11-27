A fantastic campaign at the Country Championships has come to a bitter end for Riverina following a 60-run loss to Western on Sunday.
Western won the toss and elected to bat finishing their 50 overs at an impressive 5-294 following a pair of great knocks from Matthew Everett (113) and Marty Jeffrey (118).
Kooringal Colts trio Hamish Starr (1-12), Zac Starr (0-50) and Darcy Irvine (2-63) all performed with the ball with Irvine taking the wicket of Everett while Starr dismissed Jeffrey.
Chasing 295 for victory, the Riverina run chase got off to a decent start and when Zac arrived at the crease they were sitting at 4-174.
However wickets continued to fall and although Hamish put up a bit of resistance, he was eventually dismissed for 31 with Riverina finishing at 9-234.
The loss means that Riverina misses out on qualifying for the final against Newcastle after Central Coast and Western also secured two victories.
Despite missing the finals, it has still been a fantastic campaign for the side with the quartet of Colts players putting in some brilliant performances.
Hamish finished the campaign with six wickets with his best figures of 3-36 coming against ACT.
He also scored 50 in that match in a knock that came off just 25 deliveries and included six boundaries.
Irvine finished his campaign with three wickets, while Sam Gainsford finished with four wickets and knocks of 54 and 27.
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.