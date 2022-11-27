A once in a lifetime chance to help fix the defence system begins when vital hearings get under way in Wagga this morning.
The Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide will hear from senior representatives of some of Australia's military recruit schools when the local four-day hearing starts at 11am.
RAAF Base Wagga and Army Recruit Training Centre Kapooka are responsible for more than 5000 trainees each year, and ABS data shows around 1 in 25 Wagga residents are employed in the defence industry.
This round of hearings will examine the issues involved in training at those defence schools as well as the Royal Australian Navy Recruit School, HMAS Cerberus and the Australian Defence Force Academy.
Recent visits to bases, including Kapooka's Blamey Barracks, have been "invaluable", commission chair Nick Kaldas said.
"We know that people embarking on a career in the military will face specific challenges such as being isolated from support networks and adjusting to a new regime," he said. "It is a significant time for recruits and experiences at a training facility are formative."
The commissioners will hear evidence from defence personnel and people who have lived experience of suicide or suicidal behaviour.
Veteran Steve Jenkins has met met with commission representatives to detail his lived experience.
"[I wish] that the people who need help don't have to fight before they get the help," he said.
