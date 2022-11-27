It was beautiful and that was the part where I thought; 'oh my god, they really do love her'.- Rose Misevic
Hundreds of Gundagai and Adelong residents and visitors celebrated a greatly beloved Australian historical monument and Riverina tourist attraction on Sunday.
The Dog on The Tuckerbox, located at Snake Gully on the Hume Highway, about eight kilometres from Gundagai, marked its 90th birthday.
The monument was originally set up in 1932 to assist Gundagai Hospital and contributes to the hospital to this day with the money made through its wishing well.
Visitors stop to adore the monument which is now situated near a cafe and picnic area.
Having taken over the business three years ago, the cafe and souvenir shop is now run by Rose Misevic who said the celebrations on Sunday were "just wonderful".
"There was a lot of community spirit, which I was so happy to see," she said.
"We had a lot of locals come to support the birthday and a lot of visors stopping in as well. "
Ms Misevic said the day was about honouring the " Australian legend"
"To turn 90 years, that's so old," she said.
From markets to cake, attendees made the absolute most of the birthday.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We had markets in the morning, a speech from one of our local Gundagai families who spoke a lot about The Dog on The Tuckerbox's history," Ms Misevic said.
"We had a welcome to the country and a couple of our councillors also came out for the event.
"I would say there would have been a couple of hundred people come out for the day."
There was one moment though, that stood out most to Ms Misevic.
"For me, the most precious part of the event was, we had a 90th birthday cake, and after we cut the cake a lot of families wanted to get a picture with it, it was like it was a family member," she said.
"It was beautiful and that was the part where I thought; 'oh my god, they really do love her'."
Ms Misevic said she wanted to thank the team at the Gundagai Visitor Information Centre for organising the event.
"They pretty much organised the entire thing," she said.
"I would also like to thank Gundagai councillors Penny Nicholson and Abb McAlister, both of whom took the time out of their weekend to come to the event."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.