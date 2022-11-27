Wagga's soccer community has come together this weekend to celebrate the Socceroos World Cup campaign.
Kicking off the festivities was the Football Wagga mini-World Cup, where the regions best young stars had their chance to play in their best green and gold.
Development officer, Liam Dedini, said there was more than 100 participants, all decked out for the occasion.
"The kids were sporting their Socceroos and Matildas jerseys, and a few in just their normal green and gold too. A few kids went down to the sports shop before they came to Gissing, which was pretty cool," Dedini said.
Players were separated into three age groups, and played in round robin games before there was a grand final in each age group.
Dedini said junior soccer players have been bursting with excitement about the men's World Cup, and are very dedicated to following the competition.
"I know a few of them said they were heading home to have a rest so they could watch the game that night," Dedini said.
Attendees were all treated to some Socceroos goodies, with no child returning home empty handed.
With the mini-Socceroos and Matildas worn out and ready to recharge, the Wagga soccer community gathered together at Kooringal pub to watch the real deal on the big screen.
Approximately 40 dedicated fans met at the pub ready to watch Australia take on Tunisia, in the national men's side second appearance in this year's World Cup.
"It was a really good atmosphere actually, there was a bit of excitement when the Socceroos scored their first goal, and then there was a bit of shouting at the TV right up until the final whistle," Dedini said.
After an intense game, with both side's missing key scoring opportunities, Australia walked away from the group game 1-0 victors.
The Socceroos first win at a World Cup in 12 years, Dedini said it was a stressful evening but he had faith in the Socceroos heading into the game.
"The six minutes for time on, it's been a bit of a trend for how long time on is at this World Cup, so we were waiting for it but, everyone was pretty nervous and that last six minutes, Tunisia were attacking with everything to try an equalise the score," Dedini said.
With the Socceroos last win before many junior players were born, Dedini said he can't wait to see the kids this week to celebrate with them.
"I've been in the schools and giving them homework to tell me what the scores are, so they'll be very excited to tell me," he said.
Heading into their next group game against Denmark, Dedini said there should be no pressure on the Socceroos who will enter as underdogs.
Dedini is hopeful he will see more from Australia in the coming week, with fingers crossed the Socceroos will make their first appearance in a World Cup round of 16 since 2006.
The Socceroos will play Denmark at 2am AEDT on Thursday, December 1.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is being held in Qatar.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
