Wagga trainer Jack Strutt has collected his biggest win of his short training career after Stagger Out Lee claimed the $100 000 Sportsbet Bold Trease Final held over 715m at Sandown.
Strutt, who has only recently taken up training over the last couple of years was still in disbelief after claiming the Group One race.
"It was unreal," Strutt said.
"It's only started to sink in today, I am thrilled."
Going in as one of the favourites after an impressive heat win and coming out of box one, Strutt knew that Stagger Out Lee had a really good shot but it was still going to be a hard race for her.
"It was a hard race, but I thought she had a massive chance in it," he said.
"I thought she needed it a lot closer in the run, but after the first turn I thought she wasn't much hope.
"But somehow she managed to pull it off."
Only being licensed the last two years and only training a handful of dogs, Strutt admitted that he never thought he would win such a major race this early in his training career.
"Nah definitely not," he said.
"Especially with a stayer as they are really hard to come by.
"But I never thought something like this would happen so early."
Stagger Out Lee has been in good recent form winning her last four starts, with Strutt now planning to head to Newcastle next weekend to try and keep the momentum rolling.
"She's been going really well," he said.
"Newcastle Cup heats are on Friday, so I'm going to take her up there.
"Hopefully we make it to the final and then after that if we can get an invitation to the Christmas Cheer at Wentworth Park I'll probably go towards that.
"But if not, the Sale Cup heats are on the same weekend, so it will be between those two races."
