November 27 2022 - 8:00pm
Stagger Out Lee has won the Sportsbet Bold Trease Final Group One race held at Sandown. Picture from Sandown Greyhounds

Wagga trainer Jack Strutt has collected his biggest win of his short training career after Stagger Out Lee claimed the $100 000 Sportsbet Bold Trease Final held over 715m at Sandown.

