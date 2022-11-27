The Daily Advertiser
Photos

Lake Albert and Wagga RSL have shared the points from their Twenty20 clash after both sides finished with 119-runs

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
November 27 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Newcombe gets a shot away during his innings in Lake Albert's Twenty20 clash against Wagga RSL at McPherson Oval on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley

Lake Albert and Wagga RSL have shared the points after playing out a draw at McPherson Oval following a late surge from the Bulldogs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.