Lake Albert and Wagga RSL have shared the points after playing out a draw at McPherson Oval following a late surge from the Bulldogs.
Winning the toss, the Bulls elected to bat and finished their 20 overs at 7-119 after a great knock from opener Rhauri MacLeod (45).
Chasing 120 for victory, the Bulldogs looked in trouble at 9-100 before Brad McMillan (34 not out) and Blake Byrnes managed to secure the draw.
Bulls captain Isaac Cooper said it was a strange result with his side getting their first taste of cricket after having the bye last weekend.
"I don't think I've had a tie before, so it was a bit different," Cooper said.
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Batting first Cooper said they probably would've liked a few more runs with Macleod and Adam Newcombe (33) leading the charge for the Bulls.
"I probably wanted a few more, but they bowled quite well and didn't give us too many poor balls," he said.
"So we had to settle for 119, but a couple more would've been nice."
After setting the target, the Bulls bowlers took consistent wickets with Lewis Pulver (3-22) and Jacson Somerville (2-30) finishing with the best figures.
"I put Lewis under a bit of pressure there to close out from one end with Jacson," Cooper said.
"But he stood up for us yesterday which was good."
After having the Bulldogs at 9-100, Cooper admits they let RSL back into the game, but overall was still happy with the first-up performance.
"We bowled a couple of loose deliveries and had a couple of little silly mistakes and let them back into the game," he said.
"There's definitely some improvement there at the death, but overall for our first game I was pretty happy."
After winning their opening game last weekend, Bulldogs captain Sam Perry said he didn't know what to feel after falling one run short of victory in their chase.
"At times we thought we were gone and at times we thought we were home," Perry said.
"It was probably a pretty good game of cricket to watch and coming away with the tie you don't know whether to be happy, to be angry, you don't really know as there's lots of mixed emotions.
"At the end of the day when we look back at it, we are pretty happy to come away with some points rather than nothing.
"Fingers crossed a few things go our way in the next game and we might be playing in a final."
After coming to the crease at 3-44, Perry was pleased with the way McMillan batted out the rest of the innings declaring a draw wouldn't have been possible if he didn't do as well as he did.
"He's class, he's very good," he said.
"I think we saw the best of him at the back end of last year, he got a big 90 odd in the semi-final and nearly won us the game.
"It was the same sort of thing yesterday, he came into bat fully focused on what he had to do and what the team had to do to achieve that goal of winning.
"He got us very close in the end and got us a tie, he was disappointed in himself, but if he wasn't there it probably would've been a whole different story."
