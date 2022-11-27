Teams flocked to the newly opened PCYC centre this weekend for the CLB3X3 Wagga Championships.
Wagga Bobcats' Zac Maloney said it was an exciting weekend, with plenty of action on the court.
Bobcats entered teams in several divisions, with Maloney saying the weekend was well enjoyed by travellers from across the region.
Maloney said this year's competition had a smaller field than previously, but the skill on display was still strong.
"It all came together very well and a lot of people had a smile on their face," Maloney said.
Modified sports are increasing in popularity Maloney said, and giving players an opportunity to experience a different type of game is an important part of the tournament.
"Just like a lot of sports, the modified version is slowly creeping up, and it's good to just mix it up and play something different," he said.
"In 3X3, just because it's on the half court, it may look a lot easier, but you actually require a lot more fitness than in the five player game."
Bobcats elite division entry had a very successful weekend, making it to the final on Friday evening, but were unable to get over the line.
The festivities kicked off on Friday, with the corporate cup, with Maloney saying it was plenty of fun seeing community members come together for an afternoon of basketball.
Overall he said the event was a huge success, with good vibes across the two days.
"It was a different atmosphere compared to being outside at the Wagga beach but it was great for PCYC to have everyone come into the building," Maloney said.
"There was a lot of room for kids to run around and shoot some buckets between games, so there was a lot of music and a lot of balls bouncing all day."
