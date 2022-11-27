The Daily Advertiser
Photos

The Prodigal Son has stormed home for his maiden win for Wodonga trainer Craig Widdison at Wagga Riverside on Saturday

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
November 27 2022 - 7:30pm
The Prodigal Son ridden by Nick Souquet for Wodonga trainer Craig Widdison took his maiden win at Wagga Riverside on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley

The Prodigal Son has taken out his maiden win in his first start after a terrific run in the Coorparoo Park Spelling & Rehabilitation Maiden Handicap over 1200 metres at Wagga Riverside.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

