The Prodigal Son has taken out his maiden win in his first start after a terrific run in the Coorparoo Park Spelling & Rehabilitation Maiden Handicap over 1200 metres at Wagga Riverside.
Prepared by Wodonga trainer Craig Widdison and ridden by Nick Souquet, The Prodigal Son ($5.50) was pushed all the way to the line by the Matthew Dale-trained So You Pence with Kappy's Angel finishing third for Gary Colvin.
Widdison was very pleased with the run, and said that the three-year-old just keeps improving and could have a fair future ahead of him.
"He's a horse that I've got a bit of time for," Widdison said.
"He done everything right and I thought his trial at Albury the other week was great.
"We scratched him a couple of times because of bad barriers, but he's a really progressive horse.
"Pretty casual sort of fella, so he just keeps improving every time he does something.
"I think he has got a fair future."
Jumping from barrier two, he lead from the front the entire trip with Widdison pleased with how we managed to hold off some late pressure.
"They put pressure on him and he coped with it quite well," he said.
"He gave a good kick when he needed to."
After a solid first-up performance, Widdison said he was yet to work out his ideal distance however thought he would look for more and allow him to power home.
"He would probably be better later on and not ridden to lead," he said.
"I think he would be ridden better with a sit and let him finish off."
Following the win, Widdison said he will most likely give him a little bit of a break before resuming in a few weeks with eyes towards a return in autumn.
"I'm probably inclined to give him a short little break," he said.
"Just three or four weeks and just let him get over it as a lot a work goes into getting them ready for first ups.
"So I'll back off him now for three weeks and then looks towards the autumn with him."
Souquet picked up his second win later in the day on-board Tullaghan who took out the 000 Plumbing Services Country Boosted Benchmark 58 Handicap over 1675 metres for Albury trainer Mitch Beer.
