A young Kooringal side has started their season in style after recording an eight-wicket victory against St Michaels at Robertson Oval.
After winning the toss, St Michaels elected to bat first finishing at 7-137 off their 20 overs on the back of another handy knock from opener Darni Yerradimme (38).
Chasing 138 for victory, the Colts got to their total of 2-138 with three overs remaining after an unbeaten knock from Alex Smith who finished on 69 not out.
Colts coach Keenan Hanigan was very pleased to get the win.
"Yeah it was a good feeling yesterday after beating St Michaels pretty convincingly in the end I thought," Hanigan said.
"We didn't really look troubled in the chase which is pleasing and a couple of young ones stood up which was good."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Smith led from the front hitting 12 boundaries in his knock from just 49 deliveries while Shaun Smith also chimed in late with him being unbeaten on 34.
Hanigan said it was good to see the pair play some good shots, with the knock set to give Alex plenty of confidence.
"Alex was hitting them really clean," he said.
"Just really good cricket shots, no slogging and that's going to do him wonders for the year ahead confidence wise which is really pleasing for him.
"Then Shaun just chipped in at the end and does what Shaun does."
Hanigan (3-22) and Robert Gentles (2-13) were the pick of the Colts bowlers with Hanigan pleased with how they closed out after leaking some runs early.
"We probably didn't get early wickets like we wanted to," he said.
"At one stage they were probably looking at 150 or 160, so to restrict them back to 137 I thought we bowled really well that last 10 overs."
With regular captain Hamish Starr on Riverina representative duties, Hanigan passed over the responsibility to brother Macgregor Hanigan who Keenan said did a fantastic job captaining the side for the first time.
"I think he was nervous before the game," he said.
"But he did a good job for us and I thought he controlled the game really well."
