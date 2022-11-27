The Daily Advertiser
Kooringal has opened their season in style after an impressive eight-wicket victory against St Michaels

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated November 27 2022 - 7:03pm, first published 6:30pm
Cooper Manson plays a shot during the Colts win against St Michaels. Picture by Madeline Begley

A young Kooringal side has started their season in style after recording an eight-wicket victory against St Michaels at Robertson Oval.

