After a year away from the sport, Claudia Barton is returning to netball as East Wagga Kooringal's A grade coach.
Following the COVID-19 impacted seasons, Barton said she needed a break from netball and decided to not coach or play in 2022.
Ahead of this year's season she said she was approached by the club to see what her movements were like, and left the door open for future seasons.
"Kirstie Brown actually contacted me just to see if I'd be interested for this year's season. I kind of just said, look, I'm looking at having 12 months off, I just need a bit of a refresh and then I'll get back into it," Barton said.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"I said, you know what, how about you contact me at the end of next year, and just see if I'm interested. So, they followed up, which is really nice, and they just asked me if I'd consider coaching for 2023, which I've obviously accepted."
An experienced A grade coach, Barton has coached across several clubs in the region and is looking forward to joining East Wagga.
A competitive club, Barton said she's excited to be with a club as up for strong competition as she is.
"East Wagga take even a preseason match very competitively," she said.
"I try to lead by example going forward with my coaching. When I first started, I was just learning the ropes, I'd always been other side of things then I was going into coaching, now there's nothing better than having a side that's very competitive as well."
"They've got the love for the sport there as well so they can have fun, but you're very competitive at the same time."
Barton said that competition is in the club's blood, and she's excited to see where she can go with her team and the club.
East Wagga only had three wins during their 2022 campaign, finishing second last on the Farrer league A grade ladder.
Barton hopes to bring the side further up the ladder next year, but said holding their own against opponents is key.
"It would be awesome to make the finals but my main goal with East Wagga is just to be competitive, which I know runs deep in their blood," she said.
"Moving forward, the goal would be to end up in finals and then, I guess the confidence comes from there."
"So, it's more building blocks for now and getting all the fundamentals of netball right, and then I'm sure we'll start to see results."
Barton will fill the role alone as a playing coach and said she doesn't have plans at the moment to bring on an assistant coach.
AFL Riverina has introduced rolling substitutions to their A grades next season. Barton said it's important to see the sport evolve and she looks forward to seeing them trialled.
Barton most recently coached with Coolamon, leading their A grade side through the COVID-19 interrupted 2021 and 2020 seasons. Along with an impressive list of best and fairest awards, Barton has previously been named in the Farrer league team of the year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.