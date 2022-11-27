Two people are facing almost 30 charges after being arrested following a string of collisions in the southern Riverina.
A man and a woman allegedly threatened people with a weapon and left a trail of destruction in their wake before they were arrested at a village north-west of Moama on Saturday.
An eagle-eyed man who spotted his friend's Toyota Hilux - which had been reported stolen earlier in the week - driving along the Cobb Highway at Moama called it in to police around 11.30am on Saturday.
The Hilux, which had been taken from a Porter Street address in the town on Tuesday, was towing a flatbed trailer carrying a Nissan Navara, police said.
In other news
As officers were alerted, the ute was followed through the area.
"The driver of the Hilux allegedly [crashed] into several cars," police said.
"On each occasion the driver of the Hilux allegedly failed to stop and render assistance."
The Hilux travelled around 50km, allegedly through boundary fences along Yarraman Road at Bunnaloo, before stopping.
The occupants allegedly used an iron bar to threaten a number of people who confronted them before police appeared, it will be alleged in court.
When they arrived, police arrested the 33-year-old man who had been driving the allegedly stolen ute, as well as the 29-year-old female passenger.
A search of the ute allegedly uncovered a firearm, methamphetamine, several items believed to be stolen. Further checks revealed the man was a disqualified driver and the trailer was not registered, police said.
Both were taken to Deniliquin's police station, where the man was charged with 21 offences and the woman with six.
They both face charges of possessing an unauthorised pistol, larceny, supplying a prohibited drug, having suspected stolen goods in custody and entering enclosed land without a lawful excuse.
The woman also faces a charge of being carried in a stolen vehicle.
The man's remaining charges include five counts of using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, four counts of driving a car and menacing another with intent, two counts of not giving particulars to other driver. He will also answer single charges of destroying or damaging property, being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, using an unregistered trailer on the road and driving while disqualified.
They will face Wagga Local Court on Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.