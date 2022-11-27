The Daily Advertiser

Man, woman charged after eagle-eyed mate spots friend's stolen ute at Moama, trail of destruction ensues

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated November 27 2022 - 7:40pm, first published 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man and a woman allegedly threatened people with a weapon and left a trail of destruction in their wake before they were arrested.

Two people are facing almost 30 charges after being arrested following a string of collisions in the southern Riverina.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Digital specialist

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.