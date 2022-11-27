Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong have signed a trio of coaches to lead their A grade side next year.
Alice Anderson, Brigette Pritchett and Bec Johnson will take charge of the Lions netball program, with an emphasis on developing their players.
Anderson said she's excited to take on a coaching role with the support of Pritchett and Johnson, and that their combined experience will set the club up well for success in 2023.
Originally from Sydney, Johnson will bring ideas and experience from the metropolitan leagues. Meanwhile, as a non-playing coach Pritchett can take the reigns on game days.
Anderson will continue as a playing coach and said having many eyes on the game will be beneficial with the introduction of rolling substitutions in the A grade.
With many heads comes many ideas but Anderson said she isn't concerned about clashing with her co-coaches at all.
"We've had a lot of phone calls and a lot of face to face catch ups, just talking about where we want to go as a coaching group, and so far we are sharing a lot of the same ideas," Anderson said.
"I was saying the other day, there's three of us, if there's anything that we do have to negotiate on, there will be a majority at some point or another."
The trio are looking to take a club approach to thier leadership, not only focusing on the players they have now, but the players they will have in the future.
With the club's under 17s side winning the 2022 premiership undefeated in 2022, Anderson said the trio is keen to capitalise on the talent emerging in the club.
"We're trying to see how we can take on more of a club approach, in terms of, we want all our teams to be competitive throughout the year and push into finals and see how far we can all go," Anderson said.
"So I guess improving not just our A grade side but all our others too."
Preseason is also slated to begin earlier than usual for the Lions, with Anderson saying women's football has caused them to bring it forward for those who don't play summer sport.
"Maybe 70% of our (GGGM) football team is netballers," she said.
"We noticed last year the footballers just had such a head start on fitness, and it really showed during the season and we just thought you know what, its good having those netballers have that extra fitness so we wanted to get started and give everyone an opportunity to do fitness as a group a little bit earlier."
Anderson said she hopes the trio can bring the playing group a challenging but enjoyable season of netball.
GGGM's A grade finished fourth on the ladder in the 2022 season, and is looking to improve.
"Sharing the role and bringing some new ideas, and continuing to build on what Courtney (Menzies) achieved this year in 2023, I think we can just take the team that little bit further and it's not all about winning, it's a lot more about club culture and people enjoying what they're doing in their spare time, outside of work, and life," Anderson said.
"And I think hopefully we'll get the right mixture of that."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
