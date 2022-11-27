The Daily Advertiser

Ganmain signs three coaches for 2023 A grade season

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated November 28 2022 - 5:03pm, first published November 27 2022 - 6:30pm
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong A grade made it to the Riverina league semi-finals in 2022. Picture by Madeline Begley

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong have signed a trio of coaches to lead their A grade side next year.

