Two men who held up a Wagga service station at knifepoint early on Sunday morning remain on the run.
Police are calling for any information following the terrifying ordeal at an East Wagga servo in the early morning hours.
At about 5.30am on Sunday police were called to a service station on Hammond Avenue following reports of an armed robbery.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said officers were told two men, including one with a knife, threatened the employee, demanding cash and cigarettes.
The two men then left the location in a silver ute, which was later located in Ashmont.
The employee was not injured during the incident.
Officers attached to Riverina Police District attended and established a crime scene.
Inquiries into the incident continue and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
