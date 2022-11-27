A woman from Young has pleaded guilty to two counts of bring/attempt to bring prohibited drug/plant into place of detention.
According to police documents presented in Nowra Court on November 22, Roelina Boenesch, 54, attempted to smuggle crystal methamphetamine and morphine into the South Coast Correctional Centre to give to her son who is currently in custody at the facility.
The court heard the mother-of-four hid the package containing the illicit drugs in her waistband when entering the prison.
When going through security, a sniffer dog detected the substances and Boenesch was searched, according to police documents presented to Magistrate Lisa Viney.
In other news
The same police documents stated that correctional centre officers found two small bags in the package, one containing a crystal-like substance and one containing a wafer-like substance.
The court heard that police attended the scene and determined the crystal-like substance was 2.2 grams of crystal methamphetamine and the wafer-like substance was 2.4 grams of morphine.
Boenesch informed officers she did not know what the package held, however she was aware it was an illicit item, according to police documents presented in court.
Solicitor Stephanie Fowler who represented Boenesch told the court the defendant was delivering the package under instructions from her son in the facility.
Magistrate Viney said bringing illicit substances of any kind into a correctional facility was a "serious matter".
"Obviously, I don't need to tell you that, bringing drugs into custody is a serious offence," Magistrate Viney said.
Solicitor Fowler told the court the defendant suffers from mental health issues as a result of her son's imprisonment and is remorseful for her actions.
Magistrate Viney said she had read the explanation stating the defendant was simply following her son's instructions and said she would "consider the mental issues" when ruling her judgment.
Magistrate Viney fined Boenesch $750 for each charge.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.