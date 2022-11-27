The Daily Advertiser
Court

Woman from Young Roelina Boenesch attempts to smuggle crystal methamphetamine and morphine into South Coast Correctional Centre

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
November 27 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The mother-of-four also attempted to smuggle morphine into the facility. Picture from file.

A woman from Young has pleaded guilty to two counts of bring/attempt to bring prohibited drug/plant into place of detention.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.