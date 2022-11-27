Can overdevelopment hurt a region's DNA? | Wheeler's Wisdom

Many years ago, not long after I joined The Daily Advertiser, I wrote a Riverina Weekender story about Cairns, describing the lack of development.
There has probably never been a better illustration of The Three Blind Men and the Elephant.
The Buddhist parable tells of a group of blind men who have never seen an elephant.
When they find one, each touches a different part of the elephant's body, but only one part, such as the side or the tusk. They then describe the elephant based on their limited experience.
And so it is with air travellers, who stay in, say, London. Having spent two weeks there, they come home describing life in Britain, having touched only one part.
At the time of my Cairns story, written in about 2004, I was an air traveller - CBD motel and a few commercial tours to places like Green Island.
I was appalled that "Cairns" seemed to be mainly aged traditional country-town style shop fronts. It looked so undeveloped except for the new Cairns Central shopping mall.
We had driven to Cairns for our honeymoon decades before. On a honeymoon you're not particularly interested in the scenery. My main memory is my new wife saying she was unnerved by a wobbly fan, which I hadn't noticed.
We have family in Cairns so have driven there several times in recent years.
Driving means that you see everything. You talk with people in cafes, you visit many different places and enjoy everyday life wherever you go - as I described last week.
Cairns has unbelievable traffic jams that even with multi-lane highways and flyovers plague arterial roads. Far North Queensland is growing rapidly.
But it is the development in Cairns that needs me to correct my story.
The CBD is still in drastic need of modernisation - there are even boarded up shops - a hot topic in Cairns.
But forget that - otherwise the place is booming.
Multi-storey apartment and hotel blocks have blossomed, suburban shopping centres are expanding, and housing estates are spreading rapidly.
Closely examining new suburbs, there seems to me to be a lesson for Wagga.
What I would consider to be greedy real estate developments have crowded houses very close together, leaving no room to replace the lush greenery cleared before building the homes.
Who moves to FNQ for tar and cement?
Builders remove trees, but leave no room to replace the greenery that is part of North Queensland's DNA.
Driving means that you see everything. You talk with people in cafes, you visit many different places and enjoy everyday life wherever you go.
Some estates had been built on former cane fields. I wondered about flooding.
As you drive through coastal Far North Queensland, it is notable that cane is often sown even in floodways and creek beds, so knowing your home is built in a former cane field is no guarantee that it is a good homesite.
Streets in some new estates are painfully narrow, so narrow that there would be nowhere for guests to park if the new residents invited a few friends around.
On some, maybe one or two-hectare blocks, two-storey apartment blocks are being built with a narrow laneway in between.
A worker said that these developments are often a sort of common-title affair.
Buyers own their own home, but the body corporate, or whatever, is responsible for everything on that block of land including the roads and street lighting.
I noted from the Cairns Post that "an under-performing golf club" had been developed for housing.
This struck me as real-estate talk for, "we stacked the board and sold the club".
A golf club is more than a place where golfers go to hide from their families. It is open space, manicured lawns, an asset valued by the whole community.
And someone has come up with a bright idea to re-develop Palm Cove.
This pristine scenic beach-front with its quaint restaurants and coffee shops is one of the jewels.
There's a caravan park hidden amongst the trees - probably under-performing, as the saying goes.
But you need to go by car to see the whole picture.
Think about The Three Blind Men. Landing at the airport, which is almost in town, and then a few commercial tours, is not seeing Far North Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.