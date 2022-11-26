'Tis the season for change

Last week, I wrote to you about a change of leadership at the DA and my appointment as the masthead's new editor.
Today, I want you - our loyal readers and subscribers - to be the first to know about another significant change.
As of Friday afternoon this week, the DA's Peter Street office will close as we move out of that location and start the next chapter of the masthead's 154-year association with Wagga.
From early 2023, the DA will have a new home.
I can't tell you where it'll be just yet, but when I can you'll be the first to know.
While our office location will change, our commitment to you, our region and the great city we call home won't.
As we pack up our current office and prepare to open the new one, our team will be working from home.
We're used to doing that (we did it for months during the COVID-19 pandemic) and the DA will publish as normal - online and in print.
No one will be working at the Peter Street office as of the close of business on Friday and all inquiries will need to be made via phone or email.
All our contact details, except our street address, will stay the same.
You can contact me via email at andrew.pearson@dailyadvertiser.com.au, or phone 0428 074 887.
Alternatively, please call (02) 6938 3300 and follow the prompts to place a classifieds ad, to seek subscription support or to provide a news tip.
Letters to the editor can continue to be submitted via letters@dailyadvertiser.com.au
It's an exciting time and I look forward to sharing more details with you as I can.
In the meantime, please enjoy a selection of this week's top stories below.
Enjoy your Sunday and have a great week.
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
