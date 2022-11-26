A zest for life and a simple love of conversation are what has kept one Wagga centenarian feeling young, according to family and friends gathered on the weekend to celebrate the milestone.
John Vrolyks turned 100 on Tuesday, and he said his incredible longevity can't be attributed to any one thing, rather a combination of a sporty lifestyle, religion and a love of other people.
"Sport, religion, I'm a strong believer in meeting people and talking to people," he said.
Dutch-born, Mr Vrolyks has lived in Australia since 1952, and has made Wagga his home for the past 40 years.
The former senior Telstra technician describes the past five years as "a battle" after deteriorating sight meant giving up using his tools and tinkering with electrical projects, but credits his wife Janice with keeping him around.
"If it wasn't for her I wouldn't be here," he said. "She says to me, keep going, keep going."
And the former army sergeant major feels proud to have made the century.
Mrs Vrolyks said her husband's love of life is an inspiration to others.
"It's amazing, I don't see it as a number anyway. He's never been old to me because he has such a zest for life and he's always with young people," she said.
"It's a milestone, definitely, he's made it, under my perseverance of late.
"It's been a really great, long 48 years together married so far."
Mr Vrolyks' daughters said their father has always been a strong presence in the family and they aren't surprised at his endurance.
"We always knew he would make it," said daughter Fiona.
"He's always been a strong individual and growing up we never thought about his age, we were just always inspired by what he has managed to achieve in his life," daughter Donna added.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
