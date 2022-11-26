The Wagga Riverina Lapidary club turned 60 over the weekend and for members, the milestone is proof that the practice is more popular than ever.
At a time when there are so many competing interests, club membership is robust at 104, give or take one or two, and they're getting new members joining every week.
Members say the enduring popularity of the club lies in the wide array of skills, techniques and interests that the hobby pulls together.
The definition of Lapidary is something relating to the engraving, cutting, or polishing of stones and gems, and the art of lapidary encompasses science, arts, crafts, jewellery making and more.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Cheryl Lynch has been a member for 21 years and the hobby has become a family affair.
"I joined because my mum joined and my mum has always been interested in stones," she said.
"When we were kids we used to go away in a caravan ... she'd always be collecting rocks and stones."
Her husband and children joined also and Mrs Lynch "really gets into the jewellery making".
"I love it, I'm happy when I'm making jewellery," she said.
Club president Marty Cously said the club birthday is a huge achievement, and it's all down to the strength of the many volunteers.
"It's outstanding," he said. "Everything that is done here is all of the member's efforts."
Wagga Mayor Dallas Tout was on hand to help the club celebrate the milestone and for him, these clubs are the heartbeat of a community.
"Clubs and organisations are mainstays of the whole community," Cr Tout said.
"I talk about the tapestry of our community ... to me that what makes a community, it's the organisations and people in them doing whatever their passion is ... that's what pulls a community together."
Mr Cously said as well as the many members, the club owe their longevity to several community grants from Riverina Water and Wagga City Council.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.