Wagga veteran Steve Jenkins hopes the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide can give veterans the chance to stop fighting for help

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated November 28 2022 - 7:27am, first published 5:00am
Wagga veteran Steve Jenkins has ongoing physical and mental struggles since he left the ADF in 1997, he hopes the royal commission can bring about huge changes. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga veteran Steve Jenkins has been struggling these past few days.

