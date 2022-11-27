Wagga veteran Steve Jenkins has been struggling these past few days.
He's not entirely sure what has set him off. It can be different every time, he said, the smallest thing can send his mental health spiralling.
Mr Jenkins and his family have been searching for a new rental and it could have been the smell of a potential new house that affected him.
"It can be a bout of sickness, a bout of the flu, that you lose that directional hold that keeps you out of the gutter, keeps on the straight and narrow," he said.
"It can be anything, a smell ... I walked into a house and the smell of something grabbed me and made me straight away think of something that was pretty damn bad in my memory."
Mr Jenkins, 59, served in the air force for 13 years, leaving the service in 1997.
But it wasn't until 2011 that he "started to get a bit funny", he said, and was soon diagnosed with depression and anxiety and PTSD.
"You try and do it yourself because that's what you were taught, try and handle it yourself and all of that sort of stuff," he said.
"But eventually I started to see a psychologist and counsellors.
By 2015 he was forced to quit his job with Rex airlines and into retirement on a disability pension. Since then it has been a battle dealing with the physical and mental toll of his service.
He has "massive" tinnitus, "like a million crickets in each ear going off" and has trouble hearing.
He "hates going out in public", avoids crowds, struggles with nightmares and has "come pretty damn close to leaving this world a couple of times", he said, as recently as 18 months ago.
And he's not alone. As the royal commission has found to date, struggles with mental health are rife among the veteran community.
Recent data shows that ex-serving males and females were far more likely to die by suicide than the general Australian population.
The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare recently released the fifth annual update on suicide among serving and ex-serving members of the Australian Defence Force.
It found between 1997 and 2020, there were 1600 certified deaths by suicide among members with ADF service since January 1, 1985.
Men who leave the ADF for involuntary medical reasons are three times as likely to die by suicide than those who leave voluntarily.
And male veterans are 27 per cent more likely to die by suicide than non-serving Australian males, while female veterans are 107 per cent more likely to die by suicide than Australian females.
The royal commission hearing in Wagga, which begins on Monday, will focus on themes relating to recruitment and training of our defence forces.
Commissioner Chair Nick Kaldas said the evidence they've heard so far shows the training period can be crucial to the later well-being of defence personnel.
"It's crucial that the recommendations we make in our final report help to ensure a safe environment for recruits," he told the Daily Advertiser.
"Through our inquiry, we know many of the risk factors that contribute to death by suicide amongst serving and ex-serving ADF members originate during the recruitment and training process."
"We commissioners and our staff have visited a number of bases in Wagga Wagga and elsewhere. It's a very valuable part of our inquiry as we can speak informally with current serving members on the ground."
Mr Jenkins met with representatives from the commission last week to detail his lived experience, but also discuss some of the work he does with the Contemporary Veterans Wagga group in helping veterans in crisis.
They've fought while they were in, they shouldn't have to fight to get back to where they are members of the community.- Steve Jenkins
"Everybody is different and that's what I told them ... they might not have been overseas but they might have seen something they shouldn't have seen," he said.
"I've been out there and I've talked to people and I've assisted with other members to try and get them into the right headspace and just relax and get it off their chest to keep going."
He is undertaking a Certificate IV in mental health training and talking about these issues is as cathartic for him as it is for those in need of help, he said.
"Because the thing we don't want is to lose anymore, because we're losing that many a day, it's not funny," Mr Jenkins said.
"It's sad that veterans affairs have taken so long to see what's going on.
"It takes nothing to push someone over the edge and then we have another casualty."
He doesn't blame the ADF for his mental struggles, but the hardest things he has to overcome in his mind stem from that period, he said.
And the government and ADF now need to better support veterans, like himself.
The commission is a great start, he said, as talking is the best medicine. But most of all, he wants the fighting to be over.
"[I wish] that the people who need help don't have to fight before they get the help," he said.
"That's how simple it is ... they've fought while they were in, they shouldn't have to fight to get back to where they are members of the community, because a lot of them don't feel like they are."
