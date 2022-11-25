Sporting Rage has beaten home highly favoured pair Captains Catch and Rocknroll Gig to qualify for the NSW Breeders Challenge Regional Series final for two year old colts and geldings.
Trained and driven by Junee's Bruce Harpley, Sporting Rage came home strong to beat Captains Catch who had led for the majority of the 1740 metre trip.
Harpley was thrilled with the win and also said it was a fantastic reward following the work put in by owner Jordan Seary.
"We've always liked the horse and young Jordan Seary it's the first horse that he's ever owned," Harpley said.
"Jordan worked for me from school for about five years and then I told him he had to go get a real job.
"John and Guy Retallick sold him the horse as Jordy drove a horse for them a few times and he's a really nice young fella.
"They wanted to give him a chance with a young horse so they offered him the horse at a good price and he bought it."
Following a maiden first-up win on October 4, Sporting Rage followed up with a sixth on October 25 before having a month off and running fifth at Leeton on Tuesday night.
Harpley explained that poor drawing and inexperience has led to the poor results, with him more than capable of a solid performance if he can get a good run.
"He's strong headed at the moment and he's drawing wide barriers all the time," he said.
"His first three starts he has drew two sevens and a six and he's not mentally ready to sit out of the gate yet.
"All the races he has been in have been run slow early and you're back near the tail.
"I think when he went round on Tuesday night he was the fastest over the last 800 and 400 metres, but you are back in the field and you don't make much ground."
Harpley also said it was a last minute decision to enter him in the heat, and that the run on Tuesday ended up being perfect preparation.
"Oddly enough he wasn't supposed to start today," he said.
"It was a last minute decision to declare for the race and he hadn't had a run for over a month.
"But the run didn't do him any harm on Tuesday, he was a lot more relaxed today whereas he was a bit more anxious on Tuesday."
While at long odds, Harpley said he knew Sporting Rage would be competitive if he got a decent run.
"He got a good run," he said.
"He was behind the favourite and he has been running the sectionals from back in the field and when you put that up near the lead, well it makes all the difference.
"It was a surprise that he did beat those two good horses, but we knew he was very capable of being very competitive."
In the two year old fillies heat, Delilah Rose took out the honours leading home Modern Miley and Roll With Juliette.
Delilah Rose driven by Blake Jones for Narrandera trainer Ellen Bartley led the entire trip before putting her foot down on the home stretch to win comfortably by 10 metres.
