Sporting Rage and Delilah Rose have won their way through to the NSW Breeders Challenge Regional Series finals to be held on December 9

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
November 25 2022 - 8:30pm
Sporting Rage took out the NSWBC Regional 2YO Colts and Geldings Heat qualifying him for the final on December 9. Picture by Madeline Begley

Sporting Rage has beaten home highly favoured pair Captains Catch and Rocknroll Gig to qualify for the NSW Breeders Challenge Regional Series final for two year old colts and geldings.

Jimmy Meiklejohn

