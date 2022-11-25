Riverina has started their Country Championships in style after recording a thrilling seven-run victory against ACT.
Kooringal trio Sam Gainsford, Hamish Starr and Darcy Irvine were all influential as Riverina bowled out ACT with just two balls remaining in the match.
After loosing the toss, Riverina were sent into bat and got off to a horror start when Ash Borella fell for a duck leaving the side at 1-1.
However, the rest of the top order rallied and when Gainsford came to the crease Riverina were sitting at 5-142.
Gainsford (54) and Starr (50) would form a significant partnership towards the end of the innings with Starr's innings including six boundaries.
Irvine would be unbeaten at the end of the innings on four, with Riverina finishing their 50 overs all out for 260.
After losing a couple of early wickets, ACT looked on top after Eric Bell (125) and Jake Smith (54) began to get on top of the Riverina bowlers.
Sitting at 2-192, ACT looked like they were cruising before Gainsford claimed the wicket of Smith and Jakome Roberts-Charlton (1) to give Riverina some hope.
Starr would soon take the wicket of Bell and followed straight after with Vusi Sibanda (16) to keep the pressure on as ACT fell to 8-234.
Heading into the final over with two wickets in hand, Gainsford would run out Tyler Hays (9) before finishing the game after dismissing Ben Lillie (11).
Gainsford was fantastic with the ball finishing with figures of 3-12 from his six overs while Starr also was economical taking 3-36 from 10 overs.
Irvine finished with figures of 0-12 from his two overs.
