Kooringal duo Sam Gainsford and Hamish Starr have led Riverina to a thrilling seven-run victory against ACT

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
November 25 2022 - 6:30pm
Riverina captain Sam Gainsford starred with both bat and ball finishing with 54 runs and figures of 3-12. Picture by Madeline Begley

Riverina has started their Country Championships in style after recording a thrilling seven-run victory against ACT.

