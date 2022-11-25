RESIDENTS in a northwest Riverina township are on alert as flooding along the Lachlan River leads to record water levels in their lake.
The town of Lake Cargelligo is now witnessing record water levels at the lake, which has nearly twice its capacity.
WaterNSW teams in Lake continue to monitor the situation with storage levels currently at 182 per cent and rising.
Modelling by WaterNSW indicates floodwaters set to arrive will be captured "without exceeding capacity and placing pressure on the embankments, which are continuing to be reinforced in key areas."
Lake Cargelligo's water storage has been at flood surcharge level for months as a result of high inflows due to the ongoing La Nina climactic event and prolonged flooding in the Lachlan valley.
A planned embankment upgrade at the lake has been postponed until next year as a result.
WaterNSW said it is working with the SES to "keep the community informed of the current situation and contingency planning."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
