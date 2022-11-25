Hundreds packed out Wagga's all-new PCYC multipurpose sports complex to mark its official opening on Friday.
Students from multiple schools joined dignitaries including politicians, councillors and the NSW police commissioner Karen Webb to celebrate the momentous occasion.
Addressing the crowd, PCYC chair Nicole Sorbara said the "incredible new community facility" was PCYC's "biggest build to date."
The 10,000 square metre multifaceted sports facility includes four full-size multi use sports courts within a naturally lit 3,200 square-metre sports hall.
"These are state-of-the-art facilities that will benefit the health, wellbeing, social resilience and sporty needs of this vibrant community," Ms Sorbara said.
"As the cornerstone of the new Bolton Park regional sporting centre, it will also play a key role in continuing the proud tradition of our regional cities in producing world class Australian athletes.
"[This will] cement Wagga's reputation as a city of good sports."
PCYC is a registered charity that partners with police to engage with youth through sporting, recreational, cultural and educational activities.
One of these is Yazidi woman Elvein Ibrahim, 18, who arrived in Wagga six years ago with very little English.
Originally from Iraq, Elvein left when she was about nine years old due to the volatile situation, moving to Turkey in 2013.
After spending three years there, the family moved out to Australia in 2016.
"We arrived in Sydney and stayed there one night before coming to Wagga," Elvein said.
"It was very challenging for me and my family because we didn't know anyone and the language was an issue."
In 2019, Elvein started a Fit For Life program at PCYC Wagga, which would become a regular part of her life for the next two years.
"[There were] more than 100 sessions and [it] was a great opportunity for me to participate and get to know all the amazing staff members and people [here]," she said.
Fit For Life is a youth engagement program that runs from 6am - 8am every Tuesday and Thursday.
"The bus would take us up from our houses and bring us up to the club to do exercises and activities such as boxing, basketball and many more," Elvein said.
"Free breakfast and bus drops were [also] provided by the PCYC and I enjoyed my time in every single session."
But after a few weeks, Elvein said it proved challenging waking up at 6am, especially in the cold.
"But because it is [such] a great club with awesome staff and people, it made waking up easier when thinking about it," she said.
Elvein said she has gained a lot from Fit For Life, including "kindness, respect and teamwork."
She is still involved with the PCYC and said it has helped her and her family integrate into the Wagga community.
"PCYC has been life changing for us and I would like to thank all the staff members for all their time and effort they put into us," she said.
NSW police commissioner Karen Webb believes Wagga's new PCYC precinct will become a major hub for the city's youth.
"It's located near the CBD and is an amazing precinct with other sporting facilities," Commissioner Webb said.
"Kids are often attracted to the main street and shopping centres, but this is an option for them not far away from that."
Commissioner Webb said having police do life with the city's youth is what the centre is all about.
"None of us wants kids to end up in trouble with the police," she said.
She said the new PCYC facility is a "safe place".
"Because police officers work here, the kids get to know that police are humans [too] and establish a rapport [with them] and know they can trust them," she said.
"It breaks down barriers which is very important."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
