Former US Open champion Samantha Stosur was in Wagga on Friday as part of the Rally 4 Ever tennis program being held at the Jim Elphick Tennis Centre.
Former player, coach and commentator Louise Pleming is the founder of Rally 4 Ever which was created to try and help improve mental well-being within the community through tennis.
Pleming said it was fantastic to be able to come to Wagga with the program hosting 46 students from years five and six from Ashmont Public School.
"We really reach out to marginalised groups and groups that are sometimes struggling or just kids and youth that don't get the opportunity to play tennis," Pleming said.
"We engaged with Ashmont Public School and I think very few of them had ever really been on a tennis court.
"So it was great to get them on the court and having some fun and teaching them a little bit of the game.
"It was great to see their teamwork, we play all different kinds of games which really gets them being active and having a bit of fun.
"We don't judge as it's just a whole lot of easy tennis, you don't have to be good and you don't have to have have played before.
"It really allows anyone to get on the court and participate."
With her own tennis journey beginning in Wagga, Pleming said it was a privilege to come back and be able to give back to some local students.
"I just feel so blessed that I've come back to Wagga as this is where everything started for me," she said.
"So many amazing people have contributed to my tennis, Gary Staines, Lyle Parr, Tony Berrigan, Roman Adamcewicz and I've had so many amazing tennis hours on these courts.
"It was a privilege to come back and be able to be on the courts and be able to give back to some kids here in Wagga, it was really meaningful."
Stosur is Rally 4 Ever's ambassador, with Pleming so thankful to have her on board as she looks to try and reach out and help more people in the community.
"I'm just so grateful that someone like Sam Stosur is our ambassador and has come to Wagga today to be a part of this and really raise the awareness for Rally 4 Ever," she said.
"I think that's the most important point that we are trying to get across, so we can help more people in the community."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Stosur who was supposed to be on-hand to help with the program unfortunately had flight delays however was happy to hear about the successful day on court.
"I was so looking forward to this day and Lou and I had been speaking about it for a little bit," Stosur said.
"So I was coming up and unfortunately with flight delays and everything else I am four-and-a-half hours late.
"But I made it here eventually and from what I've heard it's been a great turnout and obviously huge support for Rally 4 Ever which this is all about."
Stosur said she loves being involved with Rally 4 Ever and has enjoyed heading along to the school programs and seeing everyone get involved.
"I've known Lou for a very long time and she has got this off the ground," she said.
"I think it is just getting bigger and bigger and I've been to a couple of these days already and everyone just gets so excited to get out on court."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.