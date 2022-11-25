Why it's vital we listen to the veterans who have so bravely served us

Joining the Australian Defence Force can be an exciting and exhilarating time for many young people. Some may experience mixed feelings or a sense of trepidation, especially as they embark on a new career away from the support of their family and friends, often for the first time.
From rapid learning and exposure to new ways of living and working within a very structured organisation and environment, to the physical demands of testing training regimes, it may be a time of great pride - fulfilling dreams of a military career or following in family footsteps.
But it can also be a time when things don't go according to plan, and where the reality fails to live up to the expectations.
The history of recruit training in Wagga Wagga is a long one. Indeed, the nation's worst military training accident happened at Kapooka in 1945. The devastating loss of 26 young men during a bunker explosion brought the city to a standstill for what is still Australia's largest military funeral.
Sadly, as we commissioners have heard over this past year of public hearings, there have been many more funerals of young recruits since then. And, like the Kapooka explosion, the true cause or reason for those deaths will, in some cases, remain unknown.
What we commissioners do know, is that many of the risk factors that contribute to death by suicide in the military community have their origins during the recruitment and training.
Our inquiry has previously heard that issues around recruitment and the culture at training facilities aren't just isolated to those particular bases. They are transferred around the nation again and again, as new recruits post out.
We have also heard multiple accounts of the physical and psychological damage to young members that began in training institutions, and ultimately ended in them leaving the ADF, disillusioned and with their dreams dashed.
We know the risk of suicide is elevated for those who are under the age of 30 and have left the service. Similarly, the risk of suicide is higher for those whose length of service is less than a year.
At our most recent public hearing in Darwin last month, we heard from John and Robyn Halloran, parents to 21-year-old Private Thomas Halloran who died by suicide in April, just two years after he joined the army to follow in the steps of his beloved grandfather. As Mr Halloran said: "Tom used to get a massive thrill from listening to his stories and what he did. He could have chosen anywhere he wanted to go, but he just wanted to be in the army."
But Tom's mental health deteriorated after he sustained serious back and knee injuries during training at Kapooka and Singleton. John Halloran spoke of how his son and fellow trainees referred to a 'punitive culture', where recruits feared they would miss out on opportunities and career progression if they revealed they were injured. "We don't believe that Tom really wanted anyone to know about his injuries. It's not a really good thing to do, when you are starting out your career as a soldier, to tell people that you've hurt yourself, and it became very, very apparent to us that he wasn't telling people about his injuries."
During our eighth public hearing in Wagga, we will be exploring the nature of training and the environment, as we seek to understand how the modern defence force member is introduced to the rigours of military life and how their safety is protected. The Royal Commission has identified around 90 submissions that relate directly to recruit experiences at RAAF Base Wagga Wagga, Kapooka, HMAS Cerberus in Victoria and the Australian Defence Force Academy.
Many of them focus on the recent experiences of recruits, and some refer to a culture of "don't ask don't tell" or "it's weak to speak".
We commissioners say to them, and all of those who feel their voices aren't being heard - we are listening.
The Hon James Douglas KC is a commissioner of the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide. The Royal Commission's next public hearing is at Wagga's Mercure Hotel from November 28-December 1.
