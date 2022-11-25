Letters: Sunburnt country of cliches and repeated lines from a poem

I'm sceptical of any argument for human-induced "climate change" as you've possibly guessed.
But, honestly, the next time one of my fellow thinkers quotes Dorothea Mackellar I'm going to scream blue, bloody murder.
Just as the word "unprecedented" became a cliché which climate worriers, even at their turgid best, now avoid, no one is astounded by the fact that a poet once mentioned "droughts and flooding rains".
No one knows if a dead poet would agree or violently oppose a line or two from one poem being fitted-up in a brand-new context. Quoting Nostradamus would be more scientific, and I doubt that he'd give a hoot.
There is no scientific experiment that can establish that human-induced climate change exists - such research is physically impossible; therefore, humans cannot reverse climate change either.
Well, not any more than the dinosaurs could.
Citing poets does nothing except detract from that position - as well as making one's teeth rot every time someone seriously thinks they're using the quote for the first time.
I watched with dismay when I saw our fellow human beings in Somalia dying of starvation, picking at small bowls of rice which, for many, is their only food source.
My emotions turned to anger when I thought about our federal government's proposal to take more water from food production, which will not only increase our own cost of living, but also reduce the amount of food we could potentially grow to help ease this Somalian crisis.
Australian rice farmers are among the most efficient in the world, and only grow this staple crop on suitable land.
The largest rice mill in the southern hemisphere, at Deniliquin, has the capacity to produce enough rice to feed 20 million people worldwide every day ... yes, every day!
Our rice industry and the mill may not survive Water Minister Tanya Plibersek's next round of water buybacks, and if not Australia will lose yet another manufacturer; this time one that puts food on Australian tables and also into the mouths of the starving.
We used to be the lucky country. We're becoming the stupid country.
THE damage already caused by human climate change in Australia is frightening enough, but with already world record greenhouse gas levels continuing to rise again this year, surely the government has an obligation to provide much more detailed and up to date information to Australians, informing them as to how serious the climate situation has become and the well-researched government climate related expectations for the future.
Many Australians require much more human induced climate change information to enable them to be able to plan in an appropriate manner for the future.
I am confident that many Australians, particularly those living in devastated flood and fire areas, will agree with my comments.
