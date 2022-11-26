Snippets from Wagga Wagga's not so distant past

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
Wagga recorded its hottest November day on record, with the temperature reaching 42.8 degrees Celsius - well above the previous record of 41.6 degrees recorded in November 1944.
Pauline Hanson's postponed visit to Wagga went ahead without incident with about 20 state and federal police on hand to ensure her safety. Just on 160 people braved sweltering heat and paid $5 each to hear her speak at the Kyeamba Smith Hall.
Wagga's traditional Sturt Street parties on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve will go ahead, with council approving an application by Mark Bolton of Romano's Hotel to suspend the alcohol-free zone in Sturt Street for the event.
Five-hundred people packed into St Michael's Cathedral for the ordination of two men, Reverend Darren Howie, and Brother Columba MacBeth-Green, into the priesthood.
Wagga Harness Racing Club was thrown into turmoil when 15 of the 17 committee members resigned at a public meeting attended by 120 members of the public.
Trish Galloway, Maria Egan, and Helen Irons organised a 30-year reunion for the Trinity High School Class of 1967.
Wagga City Council approved a 10-year $2.5 million bikeways plan.
Greater Murray Health Service denies a "fire sale" but has begun a huge sell-off of up to 24 prime residential and commercial properties in Wagga as part of a debt reduction program.
Wagga's only cherry orchard, a two-hectare, 1200-tree orchard at "Grovelands" off the Oura Road run by Noel and Ann Adams has started harvesting cherries.
Nine Wagga drivers were charged as part of Operation Drink Drive, a state-wide police initiative to crackdown on drink driving.
Sportsmaster Mr Graham Kennedy has been appointed deputy principal of St Michaels Regional High School.
Wagga Amateur Swimming and Life Saving Club held a swimathon at the Wagga City Baths, which raised $1050 to be divided between the club and The Haven.
Rev FA Hart, of Cooma, has been appointed rector of the Anglican parish of South Wagga.
Edmondson's advertised in the Daily Advertiser to give the "wife-saving gift", a new Hoover Auto-Jet Dishwasher selling for only $2.20 weekly payments.
More than 400 national servicemen completed their 10-weeks basic training at Kapooka with a passing out parade reviewed by Brigadier OD Jackson, Chief of Staff, Headquarters, 1st Division.
Mr Terry Dwyer, a commerce teacher at Mount Austin High School, has won a Rotary International Scholarship which will take him to the US next year.
Geoff Stead, of Stead and Baker in Baylis Street, is pictured in the Daily Advertiser demonstrating a new rear catcher ride-on lawn mower.
Two married women were each fined $50 in default of 10 days imprisonment when they pleaded guilty to shoplifting charges in Wagga Petty Sessions.
Sixty special guests who attended the opening of a $500,000 catering school at the RAAF Base Wagga were treated to a gourmet's paradise at the luncheon which followed.
Dux of St Michaels Regional High School, John Kerwan, was presented with his award by Bishop Carroll at the school's presentation night.
Wagga's mayor, Ald Dick Gorman, forecast an increase in council rates consistent with general cost increases and the needs of a growing city.
Peter Lewis, 13, the Dux of the Turvey Park Demonstration School, was congratulated at the school's annual presentation day by the school's P&C president, Mr P Dewey and the assistant area director of education, Mr D Buchanan.
Mr Col White, treasurer of the RSL Wagga sub-branch, presented a cheque for $300 to Mr Eddie Brett, the president of the Edel Quinn Shelter, to assist with extensions and renovations to the shelter.
Preserve and save with a Fowlers Vacola bottling outfit, stove model from $20.55 advertised by Edmondsons.
