The Daily Advertiser

Think Wagga Civic Theatre subscription is not for you? It's time to think again...

By Tracey Simond
November 26 2022 - 11:00am
It's finally here and almost as exciting as Christmas! Excitement is building as things start to arrive for the Civic Theatre's season launch on Tuesday. Picture supplied

The Civic Theatre's season launch will take place on Tuesday, and you are invited to be in the audience and hear what is coming to Wagga in 2023.

