Think Wagga Civic Theatre subscription is not for you? It's time to think again...

The Civic Theatre's season launch will take place on Tuesday, and you are invited to be in the audience and hear what is coming to Wagga in 2023.
If you've never been a theatre subscriber and think it is not for you, this is the year to rethink things.
The theatre is mixing things up to celebrate its 60th anniversary.
Kids and family shows will now be included in our subscriber season, so if you don't see yourself as a "traditional theatre-goer" but love to head out for some fun with the family or friends, you now have more choice to fill your subscription quota.
The launch will start with a family friendly party on the Civic Theatre lawns from 5pm. Expect party balloons, face painting, bubbles, games, and refreshments.
At 6pm, move inside the theatre for a short presentation of the performances and events planned for 2023. There will be entertainment on stage. Finish with refreshments in the foyer.
Visitors will receive a "hot off the press" season guide and will be able to submit your forms to ensure you don't miss out on the most popular shows of the year.
RSVPs are essential. Book online at www.civictheatre.com.au or call 6926 9688.
The theatre will live stream the launch for those unable to attend in person.
Subscription forms can be submitted via email to get the same exclusive access to the best seats at all season performances.
For more details, or to find the link to watch, visit www.civictheatre.com.au
