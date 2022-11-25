A contingent of volunteers from across the community turned out for a free spring clean across Kooringal this week.
Up to 60 people young and old gave up their time on Thursday to help members of the public who needed a helping hand to remove rubbish from their properties.
Mission Australia's Jenny Davis said the day was "amazing."
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We've had so many volunteers and people were really engaged," Ms Davis said.
"Residents put their stuff out on the nature strips and helped each other out."
The groups assisting in the mammoth effort included DCJ, Corrections, Argyle Housing, Birribee Housing, Wellways, Kooringal Vinnies and the Kooringal High School Year 12 SRC.
"About 30 tenants also chipped in with their own utes and trailers," Ms Davis said.
Ms Davis said the initiative came after a group of local tenants raised the issue at a local community forum.
"I then took that issue to [DCJ] Housing," she said.
"Brianna Manuatu [from DCJ] has been the mastermind coordinating it all."
Council also chipped in, by lending the crews a bobcat and trucks.
"Without them we would have really struggled," Ms Davis said.
"They have also waived the tip fees for us, which is a big help."
Argyle Housing, DCJ and Birribee Housing all chipped in to sponsor use of several skip bins from Smallman Brothers Waste.
Ms Davis said Smallman Brothers also deserved credit for their support.
"They have been so easy to deal with," she said.
"They are really amenable. If things go over time they don't make a fuss of it."
Birrabee Housing's Luke Johnston oversees the management of 100 Aboriginal housing properties in Wagga and was also in town to help out.
Mr Johnston said the day was "awesome" and kicked off with a great start.
"I arrived here early on Thursday and could see a lot of tenants had put out things they wanted to get rid of, so it's good the word got out," he said.
"But I was even more impressed by just how many different organisations showed up to lend a hand."
A barbecue at the Kooringal Hub also kept up morale for all the volunteers taking part on the day.
Riverina Medical Chair KJ Fonua said it was great to give locals a helping hand.
"It's good to go street by street and help the community out," Mr Fonua said.
Alliance Supports' Oli Hiliate also "got wind" of the initiative and wanted to help out with his client Dion Kirby.
"It's been good to give back to the community," Mr Hiliate said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.