On the eve of the AFL Draft, Griffith's Harry Rowston says that he is starting to feel a bit nervous ahead of the start of the selections on Monday night.
"Yeah I think the nerves are starting to set in a little bit now," Rowston said.
"But I'm excited that I'm going to find out what's going to happen either one way or the other."
Rowston had a fantastic season that has included being named the Allies most valuable player at the National Championships and being named in the U18 All-Australian side.
He also put the exclamation mark on his year after stellar performance at the AFL Draft Combine that even surprised himself.
"I think I did better than I thought I was going to," he said.
"That was a nice little pat on the back and that the hard work I was doing to prepare for it paid off.
"It helped me to do pretty well in all the testing I thought and I was about ninth in agility.
"It's not something that I was honestly expecting, especially in the agility as it's not something that I thought I was going to be overly good at."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
In addition to all of the testing, players also have the opportunity to meet with clubs with Rowston picking up plenty of attention.
"You have meetings with any club that wants to see you," he said.
"I think the clubs get around 30 players that they nominate and if they select you, you get a set a time and go and have a meeting with them for about 20 minutes.
"I think I spoke to about 10 clubs, which was a few more than I thought I was going to get to talk to so that was a nice feeling.
"I was just expecting to go down there and chat to three or four, but to see the list and see how many clubs wanted to have a talk to me was exciting."
Ahead of the draft, Rowston is back home soaking in the country lifestyle ahead of a move to potentially the other side of the country.
"Being home I love it," he said.
"I'm sitting on the header at the moment and it's where I love to be.
"I love being out on the farm and it's taking my mind off it a little bit, but the nerves are starting to set in a little bit now that it's getting close."
Rowston is a proud Griffith Swans junior and said it would mean a lot for him to represent his home town and club on the big stage.
"I know we are a small town out here and we don't get much recognition," he said.
"To be the first player to really get his name out there from the area would be nice.
"Also to just show people that some good footballers come from the area and we need to be looked at a little bit more."
While tied to the GWS Giants through their academy, Rowston said that he is happy to go wherever he gets given an opportunity.
"I'm ready to go anywhere," he said.
"I think it will be the Giants more than likely just because of the academy, but I'm in the mindset that wherever I go I'm happy to get on a plane the next day and be off and start my new life."
