The Daily Advertiser

Defence and Veterans Legal Service director Jasmine Stanton says many veterans are reluctant to have their say

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated November 27 2022 - 11:11am, first published November 25 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Governor-General David Hurley, left, recently received the interim report from commissioner Nick Kaldas. The next hearing takes place in Wagga from Monday. Picture by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

Local veterans could be missing out on a "once in a lifetime opportunity" to help fix the defence system, according to the head of a free veteran legal service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.