Local veterans could be missing out on a "once in a lifetime opportunity" to help fix the defence system, according to the head of a free veteran legal service.
The royal commission makes its way to Wagga next week and will hold hearings looking at issues involving training at defence force recruitment schools, including at RAAF Base Wagga and the Army Recruit Training Centre at Kapooka.
The commissioners will hear evidence from defence personnel and people who have lived experience of suicide or suicidal behaviour.
But the Defence and Veterans Legal Service director Jasmine Stanton said despite a high volume of calls to her service, veterans are still reluctant to come forward.
"Real change happens when people feel empowered to speak up," she said.
"We want to make sure that anyone who has something to say has that opportunity to say it."
The free legal service was set up around the same time as the royal commission and Ms Stanton said they've received over 1300 calls for help, but that is a small number considering there are over 500,000 veterans nationwide.
She has been "saddened, but not shocked" by the stories she has heard from veterans and families and said the only way to affect change is by speaking up.
"This royal commission I see it as a once in a lifetime opportunity to hear from veterans, current defence members and their families about what the problems are that are leading to a suicide rate that is far too high," she said.
People seeking legal advice worry about how to keep their story secret, she said, how to protect themselves from later freedom of information requests and whether they would be open to defamation or will face repercussions for being a whistle blower.
Ms Stanton said anyone who wants legal advice can be assured that her service lies outside of any government institutions.
Solicitors from the Defence and Veterans Legal Service will be attending next week's hearings and Ms Stanton urges people to seek their help.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
