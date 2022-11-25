The Daily Advertiser

Narrandera has signed Jack and Tom Powell for next season with the pair making their return to the Riverina League

November 25 2022 - 6:15pm
Jack Powell and brother Tom have signed with Narrandera for 2023. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Narrandera has signed Jack and Tom Powell for next season.

