Narrandera has signed Jack and Tom Powell for next season.
It is not the duo's first venture into the Riverina, with the pair playing for Griffith in 2021 before heading back to Ainslie for the 2022 season.
The signings are a huge boost for the Eagles with Jack winning Ainslie's best and fairest this season while he was also being named in AFL Canberra's Team of the Year.
In 15 games for the Tricolours, he was named in the best 12 times while also managing to kick 43 goals.
Meanwhile, brother Tom had a consistent season also playing 15 games and booting 13 goals.
The Eagles have followed the trend of fellow Riverina League clubs with Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes (Dean Lord) and Griffith (Rhys Pollock, Henry Delves, Alec McCormick, Alex Page and Dean Simpson) also looking to Canberra for their recruiting.
Narrandera coach Shaun Brooker has also recommitted to the Eagles for next season.
