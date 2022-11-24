Albury jockey Simon Miller is making the most of every opportunity that comes his way and his recent high winning strike-rate could continue at Wagga on Saturday.
Miller has ridden five winners from his past 13 rides this month and some of those have come from one off opportunities on the program.
With more than 600 career wins to his name, Miller has won recently at Goulburn (Incentive), Snap Book (Canberra), Flying Sultan (Goulburn) and Greek Tycoon (Gundagai).
The experienced jockey's best winning opportunity at Wagga is Incentive which will start in the Class 2 (1065m) for Albury trainer Donna Scott.
Incentive was an effortless first-up winner at Goulburn at his first start for more than four months.
The four-year-old is only lightly raced with five starts producing two wins and as many thirds.
Scott is impressed with Incentive who has taken time to find his way after commencing his career at the start of this year.
Raced by a large syndicate of owners, Incentive is well drawn to lead again from barrier three with 60.5 kilograms to carry.
"It's a tough enough race and he will be improved fitness wise by the one run back," Scott said.
Incentive, a son of former outstanding galloper Capitalist, carried more weight when he won by two lengths last start.
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Comanche North is the query runner who had strong form in his first preparation with a win and two seconds.
The four-year-old failed first-up at Bendigo and from the inside draw with jockey Jake Duffy aboard is expected to improve.
Trainer Craig Widdison and jockey Hannah Williams look well placed to continue their combined success with Come Get Me in the Benchmark 58 (1200m).
Come Get Me was successful at Narrandera two starts ago with Williams in the saddle before a Last start fourth behind the in-form Major Time at Albury.
Widdison and Williams recently joined forces to win the Stan Sadleir Stakes at Wagga with Banger and could add to their success this month with Come Get Me ideally placed from barrier one.
Dantain's Magic was an impressive first-up winner at Wagga and wasn't far away last start when fourth at Gundagai.
Shalook won first-up for the Mitch Beer stable at Gundagai and the form from the race is creditable with Jack's All Magic (fourth) winning at Wagga and Laurel Hill (third) running second the same day.
Danceenuff, which ran second in the same race, will start as one of the favoured runners in the Maiden (1200m).
Her trainer Wayne Carroll has some winning hopes at the Christmas party meeting with Nats Enough and Rockin' Shamus both highly favoured.
