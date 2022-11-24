The Daily Advertiser

Albury jockey Simon Miller will look to keep his recent good form rolling on-board Incentive for Donna Scott at Wagga on Saturday

By Graeme White
Updated November 25 2022 - 10:39am, first published 10:30am
Albury jockey Simon Miller is making the most of every opportunity that comes his way and his recent high winning strike-rate could continue at Wagga on Saturday.

