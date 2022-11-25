When Nicole Shaw underwent emergency surgery for what doctors told her was bowel cancer, her surgeon assumed she was expecting the diagnosis.
But for the fit and healthy 50-year-old who went to the gym and ate a clean diet, she said it was "the last thing on my radar".
She had had been suffering from stomach pains, nausea and other symptoms for several years, but chalked them up to nothing serious.
"I knew that I had unexplained symptoms, but I explained them," she said.
"I just thought it's something I'd eaten or something I hadn't eaten, so I stopped drinking coffee and I stopped eating oily food. I really thought it was from food."
It was only when one day in April, the pain in her stomach was so excruciating she could barely walk to her car after work, that her husband insisted she see a doctor the next day.
Mrs Shaw had her first surgery the following morning, and was diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer a week later.
For breast cancer, you get a dedicated breast cancer nurse. There's nothing for bowel cancer.- Nicole Shaw, bowel cancer survivor
"I went to the doctors thinking she'll just give me some medicine," she said.
"Even then I really thought 'no, I haven't got cancer, because I'm not sick.' I'm working, and I'm at the gym, and I'm living life - people who have cancer are sick."
Since then, Mrs Shaw has had 30cm of her bowel removed as part of a bowel resection, and 11 rounds of fortnightly chemotherapy.
One in 15 Australian women are expected to develop bowel cancer in their lifetime, according to Bowel Cancer Australia.
It's the second deadliest cancer behind lung cancer, but if identified early, 99 per cent of cases can be treated successfully.
Australians aged 50-74 are eligible for a free screen test every two years.
For Mrs Shaw, the diagnosis, surgeries and the upcoming chemotherapy appointment were sudden, shocking, and unbelievable.
But when she was sent home from hospital, she had no idea about what the next steps were.
"There was nothing when I left hospital, it was just 'the oncology team will be in contact with you'," Mrs Shaw said.
"I think it's because we're regional... and I did what everyone else does, I went home and started googling."
Her searches led her to Bowel Cancer Australia, an organisation she had never heard of, nor did she ever think she would need to contact.
Mrs Shaw received a call from a bowel cancer nurse who answered all her questions from post-operative issues to diet and nutrition.
Unlike breast cancer nurses, of which there are 185 based in regional and metropolitan areas across the country, there is only a small team of bowel cancer nurses.
Bowel Cancer Australia is hoping to change this and has partnered with Dry July over the past few years to fund more nurses.
This year's campaign raised enough to employ two more nurses, and expand the capacity of their bowel cancer oncology social worker.
"Bowel Cancer Australia's integrated Bowel Care Nursing program continues to expand," a spokesperson for the charity said.
"Supporting the employment of dedicated part-time Bowel Care Nurses in regional communities across the country."
The specialist nurse was also able to calm Mrs Shaw down after she was faced with the long road ahead.
"I was obviously in a bit of a panic about everything, and then they put me onto the nutritionist," she said.
"For breast cancer, you get a dedicated breast cancer nurse, and there's nothing for bowel cancer."
Now, Mrs Shaw has one round of chemotherapy to go before finding out if she has 'no evidence of disease'.
Then, she's looking at regular scans and checkups for the next five years.
Her message for everyone is "do not self-diagnose".
"I really should have gone to the doctors and said 'something's not right', but I didn't," she said.
"I didn't go and get checked because I thought it was nothing."
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.