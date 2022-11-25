The Daily Advertiser

Bowel cancer survivor Nicole Shaw shares self-diagnosis dangers

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
November 26 2022 - 5:00am
Nicole Shaw tells others to listen to their body and tell their doctor if something isn't right. Picture by Georgia Rossiter

When Nicole Shaw underwent emergency surgery for what doctors told her was bowel cancer, her surgeon assumed she was expecting the diagnosis.

